Doris I. Davidson
Spring Garden Twp. - Doris I. Davidson, 89, of Spring Garden Twp. passed away on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Davidson for 52 years.
Mrs. Davidson worked at L.G. Potato Chips prior to being a cafeteria worker at York Suburban High School for over 30 years. She was a member of Covenant Moravian Church and a 1948 graduate of William Penn High School.
She was born on January 29, 1930 in York. Daughter of the late Isabella and Charles Armold.
The viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. John Fritts officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Doris is survived by a son, Dennis E. Davidson of Mechanicsburg, a daughter, Deborah McCauslin of York. One granddaughter, five great grandchildren. A sister, Charlotte Meyer of York and a brother, Philip Armold of Hellam.
She was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Rd. York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 11, 2019