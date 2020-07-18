1/1
Doris I. (Lease) Stough
1941 - 2020
Doris I. (Lease) Stough

Waynesboro - Doris I. (Lease) Stough, 79, of Waynesboro, formerly of York passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Quincy Village in Waynesboro. She was the wife of the late Leon D. Stough, Sr. who passed away on June 2, 2003.

Mrs. Stough was born February 22, 1941 in York County and was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Lease.

She graduated from Central High School in York. She worked in dietary at the Pleasant Acres and Lutheran homes of York and also at the daycare at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf where Mrs. Stough was a former member.

Mrs. Stough is survived by her son, Thomas Stough and his wife Jody of Fort Loudon, PA; daughter in law, Cindy Stough of Riddlesburg, PA, 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and her sister, Janice Neeley of Dallastown, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, Leon D. Stough, Jr. and her sister, Kay Ferree.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Her service will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Mark Zortman from Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA., 17406

To share memories of Mrs. Stough please visit www.dieihlfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
JUL
22
Service
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
