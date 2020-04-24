Services
Doris J. Blevins


1941 - 2020
Doris J. Blevins Obituary
Doris J. Blevins

Glen Rock - Doris J. (Archer) Blevins, 78, of Glen Rock, who was formerly of Spring Grove, died Friday April 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Lawrence B. "Bradley" Blevins Sr.

Private graveside services will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Rev. Michael Boyd officiating.

Mrs. Blevins was born May 28, 1941, in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late Nate and Edna Mae (Robinson) Archer.

She retired from Stewart Connectors in Glen Rock, where she was employed as a machinist for many years.

Doris is survived by three daughters, Lisa J. Cramer of Loganville, Brenda L. Schuler and Elizabeth K. Booz, both of Glen Rock; a son, Lawrence "Larry" B. Blevins Jr. of Allenwood, PA; eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Scott A. Cramer, and a sister Ann Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster Pa 17604.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
