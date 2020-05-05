Services
Doris J. Clancy


1930 - 2020
Doris J. Clancy Obituary
Doris J. Clancy

Manchester - Doris J. Clancy, age 89, of Manchester, died at 7:35 AM Monday, May 4, 2020 at UPMC-Memorial. She was the wife of the late William R. Clancy.

Born on October 17, 1930 in York, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth (Shelley) Beck. She retired from Maple Press after 25 years of employment and was a member of Maple Press Retirees, Pleasureville American Legion Post 799 Auxiliary, and the Northeastern Senior Center.

Mrs. Clancy is survived by four sons, William R. Clancy, Jr. of York, Ronald N. Clancy of Dover, Michael E. Clancy of Manchester, and Patrick O. Clancy of Minnesota; two daughters, Bonnie J. Baughman of Manchester, and Kathy A. Carney of Dover; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and one brother Edwin E. Beck of York. She was also preceded in death by a son, David J. Clancy; a brother, Horace Albright; a sister, Arlene Johnson; a granddaughter; and a grandson.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020
