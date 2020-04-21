|
Doris L. Bumbaugh
Lewisberry - Doris L. "Pud" (Crider) Bumbaugh, 92, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Providence Place, Dover. She was the wife of the late, James B. Bumbaugh.
Mrs. Bumbaugh was born in Chambersburg on September 23, 1927, daughter of the late, Walter H. and Rose L. (Dietrich) Crider.
She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church and the South Mountain Blue Grass Assoc.
Survivors include, four children, Shirley Moore and her husband, Gerald of Lewisberry, James Bumbaugh and his wife, Doris of Wellsville, Ruth Runkle of Dover and Faye Fink and her husband, Clarence of Lewisberry; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a great great grandchild; a sister, Joan Emerich and her husband, Robert of Linglestown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter "Bud" Crider and George Crider; two sisters, Berdene Ross and Estella "Babe" Renfrow.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
At the family's request, please make memorial contributions to the Providence Place Worker Fund, 3377 Fox Run Rd., Dover, PA 17315 or to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., York, PA 17402.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Providence Place and Grane Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020