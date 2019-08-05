|
|
Doris L. Carnahan
York - Doris Lillian (Jackson) Carnahan of York, Pennsylvania, has received the goal of her faith as she went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, at the age of 93.
Doris was born in Winchester, Ontario, Canada, on April 12, 1926. The family moved to Rochester, NY where Doris attended Rochester First Church of the Nazarene and came to know the saving grace of Jesus at age 15.
In 1945, Doris enrolled as an English major at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA. There she met her future husband Roy Carnahan on a ministry weekend where Doris sang and he played clarinet. She returned home to work for Kodak until they were married August of 1948. The couple moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked for the Nazarene Publishing House and TWA.
From 1953-1966, Doris enjoyed her life as a minister's wife in Potsdam and Rocherster, NY and as a mother to Elden, Stephen, Gary and Sherri. She often used her gifts of organ playing and singing. Her gift of hospitality was extended to Hungarian refugees, two foster daughters, and visiting ministers and friends.
In 1966 the family moved to Maryland. Doris served Baltimore First Church of the Nazarene as secretary, sang in the choir and coached teen Bible quizzing. By 1975 she was elected missions president for her district and served the next 17 years in that role as well as general missions council for the Church of the Nazarene. This position afforded her 17 Work & Witness trips to Costa Rica, Venezuela, the Philippines, and South Africa.
Doris delighted in celebrations and parties, creative family holidays, playing games, sewing outfits and costumes, and reading. She happily entertained many in her home serving homemade delights and occasionally throwing in a practical joke. She loved traveling which included camping in 48 states and traveling to 23 countries.
Doris is survived by her children, Mr. Elden Carnahan and wife, Mary of Laurel, MD, Rev. Stephen Carnahan and wife Judith Taylor of Auburn, ME, Dr. Geren Carnahan and wife Cheryl of Hampton Roads, VA, and Rev. Sherri Mohnkern and husband Rev. Mark of Petersburg, PA, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Joyce Grasby, Marilyn Turpin and sister-in-law Judy Jackson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Roy Carnahan, her parents, James "Archie" and Myrtle Jackson and siblings Orma Lee, Patricia Rowley, and Ron Jackson.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Providence Presbyterian Church, 1215 Church Road, York, PA 17404.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, payable to General Treasurer, Global Treasury Services, Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184-3116.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019