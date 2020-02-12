Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
700 N. George Street
York, PA
Doris L. Harper


1920 - 2020
Doris L. Harper

York, PA - Doris L. Harper, 99 of York, PA, died peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill. She was the wife of the late William H. Harper.

Doris was born July 29, 1920 in Valley City, N.D., the first child of the late Earl and Bessie (Robbins) Zimmerman.

She was raised on a dairy farm in Rosendale, WI. Doris graduated from Rosendale High School and then attended the Berlin Normal School where she received her five year certificate for teaching. She taught in a one room schoolhouse.

Doris served as a Sergeant in the Women's Air Corp of the U.S. Army during WWII. During WWII, she met and married Walter Eichelberger and together they had one son, Rodney Eichelberger.

After moving to York, Doris went to Thompson Business School. She worked at the PA State Inheritance Tax office and later at National Cash Register. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, Alpha Iota Society and several other organizations. She was the oldest member of St. John's Blymire U.C.C. in Dallastown.

She loved collecting miniature shoes and spending time with her family.

Doris is survived by her son Rodney and his wife Linda, two granddaughters, Teri Hendricks and her husband Brad and Julie Smith and her husband Chad and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 N. George Street, York, PA with the Rev. Lou Ann Jones, officiating. Family and friends should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance to the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Blymire's U.C.C., 1099 Blymire Road, Dallastown, PA 17313.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
