|
|
Doris L. Klahold
York - Doris L. (Sechrist) Klahold, 84, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was the wife of the late David A. Klahold.
Doris was born in York on April 28, 1935, daughter of the late William S. and Evelyn P. (Gore) Sechrist.
Doris retired from Ettline Foods. She was a member of Living Word Community Church and enjoyed taking trips to the beach. Her biggest joy in life was her time spent cooking and playing games with her family and friends.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Karla Martin and her husband, Joseph of York and Deborah Klahold and her husband, Douglas Demangone of Oley; a son, Kevin Klahold and his wife, Pamela of York; 10 grandchildren, Joseph Martin and his wife, Tifani, Lauren Fritz and her husband, Jeremy, Shane Martin, Kaitlyn Tillinghast and her husband, Luke, Krista Westin and her husband, Justin, Brooke Wentzel and her husband, Josh, Kevin Meck, Kayli Drawbaugh, Alyssa Demangone, and Hayley Demangone; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruthann Leibhart and her husband, Lehman of Hellam.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. Aaron Kunce officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Mount Rose Cemetery followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020