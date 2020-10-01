1/1
Doris Lamon
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Lamon

York - Doris M. Lamon, 91 of York passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Village at Luther Ridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles P. Lamon and the late Sterling A. Spangler.

Born September 17, 1929 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Sadie (Knaper) Kehr.

She graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1947 and from the York Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in York, PA.

In addition to being a homemaker, Doris volunteered at York Hospital and enjoyed attending the nursing alumni dinners for many years as well as meeting her high school classmates each month for lunch at Isaacs. Most of all, she cherished time with her family and just "being together."

Doris is survived by 3 children: Dr. Kim D. Lamon (Hara) of Irvine, CA, Karen D. Lamon of Etters, PA, and Kathy A. Waltemyer (Todd) of Dallastown, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers, a sister, and a grandson.

A memorial graveside service to honor the life of Doris M. Lamon will be held in private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with Pastor Tab Cosgrove officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17402.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved