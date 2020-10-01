Doris Lamon
York - Doris M. Lamon, 91 of York passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Village at Luther Ridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles P. Lamon and the late Sterling A. Spangler.
Born September 17, 1929 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Sadie (Knaper) Kehr.
She graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1947 and from the York Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in York, PA.
In addition to being a homemaker, Doris volunteered at York Hospital and enjoyed attending the nursing alumni dinners for many years as well as meeting her high school classmates each month for lunch at Isaacs. Most of all, she cherished time with her family and just "being together."
Doris is survived by 3 children: Dr. Kim D. Lamon (Hara) of Irvine, CA, Karen D. Lamon of Etters, PA, and Kathy A. Waltemyer (Todd) of Dallastown, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers, a sister, and a grandson.
A memorial graveside service to honor the life of Doris M. Lamon will be held in private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with Pastor Tab Cosgrove officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA 17402.
