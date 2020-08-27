Doris Louise EmenheiserDallastown, PA - Doris Louise (Lentz) Emenheiser, 91, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 8:30 am. as a resident of Dallastown Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late William A. Emenheiser having married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953.Mrs. Emenheiser was born in York Township on August 30, 1928, to the late Chauncey and Catharine (Newcomer) Lentz. Doris was a member of the graduating class of 1946 from William Penn High School, York, PA. In 1950, she graduated from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Doris received her Master's Degree in Education from Western Maryland College, Westminster, MD, in 1969. With a teaching career spanning 34 ½ years, Doris retired from Dallastown Area School District in 1987. She also authored a book on the history of her church entitled, Yorkshire United Methodist Church 1879 - 1992. In 2004, she published an update addendum to the church history.Doris was an active member of Yorkshire U.M. Church, York, having served in roles including: Sunday School teacher, Church Historian, Director of Children's Work, Co-Ordinator of Communications, Certified Lay Speaker, Commission on Evangelism, Library Committee, Administrative Board, and as an assistant teacher for youth Confirmation Classes. Doris was also a member of the United Methodist Women, having received a Special Mission Recognition Award in 2002, and the Searcher's Sunday School class.Doris was a life member of the York County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and the Bob Jones University Alumni Association.Mrs. Emenheiser is survived by her daughter, Lila Sue Metzel and husband, Keith, of Dallastown; two grandchildren, Micah Metzel of Glen Rock, and Cora Shields and husband, Matthew, of Dallastown; one great-grandchild, Emma Catharine Shields also of Dallastown. She is also survived by one brother, Ralph Lentz and wife, Sandy, of York. Doris was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Emenheiser; in addition to four brothers, Chester Lentz, Richard Lentz, Lester Lentz, and Clyde Lentz; and two sisters; Ruth Henise and Charlotte Joseph.Following cremation, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that memorial contributions would be made to the Missions Committee at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313.The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Dallastown Nursing Center, Dallastown, PA. Mom's final months of life were filled with smiles, caring love and acts of compassion on a constant basis during the trying times we are living in.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.