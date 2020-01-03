|
|
Doris M. Billett
Red Lion - Doris Mae (Haugh) Billett, 84, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Darrell D. Billett. The couple had been married for 43 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Lanny Kilgore officiating. A visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery.
Born on August 19, 1935 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late Harvey W. and Elsie E. (Ritz) Haugh. Over the years Doris worked as a waitress at the Red Lion American Legion, Lamont Clothing Store and Red Lion Cigar Factory.
Mrs. Billett enjoyed cooking, especially her famous pot pie, and gardening. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doris leaves two sons, Daryn Billett and his wife, Geralyn of Waterbury, CT and Dana Billett and his wife, Nancy of Red Lion; four daughters, Darla Fabie and her husband, Steve of Felton, Lori Gaul-Bednarek and her husband, Dave of Leland, NC, Danielle Durfee and her husband, James of Cape Cod, MA and Renee Rhodes and her husband, Charles of Red Lion; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Central PA Division, 4250 Crums Mill Roade, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020