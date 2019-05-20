|
Doris M. Breighner
York - Doris M Breighner, 93, (formerly of York Springs, PA and York, PA) passed away on May 18, 2019 at the home of her daughters in Marysville, PA. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Velma Hildebrand of York, PA. Doris was married to the late John W Breighner, Sr. for 61 years.
She graduated with her RN degree from Philadelphia General Hospital, Philadelphia, PA in 1946. Doris worked as an operating room nurse at Hanover Hospital and for a number of years as a school nurse in the York Springs School District. Doris retired from Lutheran Social Services where she worked as a home health nurse coordinator. In her retirement she enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her many friends and family.
She is survived by her three children, Sandra Dwyer of Marysville, PA; Kris Woody of Marysville, PA; and John Jr (Kim) of Aspers, PA. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Phyllis Dietz of Dover, PA and Elaine Nansel (Jerry) of Wellington, NV and her brother Maurice of Oklahoma, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Doris was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, her sister Mildred Spangler (York), brother-in- law Stanley Spangler, nephew Stanley Spangler Jr and son-in- law Mark Dwyer.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372 or to SpiriTrust, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2019