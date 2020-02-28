|
Doris M. (Reisinger) Kopp
Dallastown - Doris M. (Reisinger) Kopp, 91 passed away peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury on Friday, February 28th. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald G. Kopp.
Mrs. Kopp was born in Lower Windsor Township on April 30, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Howard and Carrie (Bayman) Reisinger.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Hake (Kenneth), Jay Kopp (Cindy), Deb Raffensberger (Glenn) and Craig Kopp. She is also survived by five grandchildren; five great grandchildren as well as her brother, Glenn Reisinger (Joyce). In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers.
A service to honor Doris' life will be at held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3rd the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with the Rev. Aaron N. Cope officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Springville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020