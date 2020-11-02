Doris M. Miller
Carlisle - Doris M. (Krout) Miller, 80, formerly of Shrewsbury passed away on October 29th, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg. She was the loving wife of Edward E. "Pete" Miller who she shared more than 50 years of marriage together.
Born in 1939 to Henry Krout and Mary (Bailey) in Texas, MD, Doris was one of six kids. She lived in and around New Freedom since 1960 until just recently relocating to Carlisle to be closer to family. She very much enjoyed spending time with Pete and being with her family.
She is survived by a daughter Cindy Miller and her fiancé Louie Tracey; 6 granddaughters Mindy Blevins, Tina Sheeler, Samantha Sheeler, Regina Rafferty, Kayla Rafferty, and Ashley Miller; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister Lottie Brown, 2 sister in laws, and 3 brother in laws.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father in law, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and a brother and sister in law.
Services for Doris will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choosing in memory of Doris.