Doris M. (Eshbach) Muir
Doris M. (Eshbach) Muir

Shrewsbury - Doris M. (Eshbach) Muir, 92, of Shrewsbury, died on November 15, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John Muir Jr., with whom she celebrated a 67th wedding anniversary on April 18, 2020.

Mrs. Muir was born on December 15, 1927 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Emma (Swartz) Sentz and Paul Sentz.

She was a 1948 graduate of Juniata College, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Education with an English Major and a Minor in French.

Doris retired in 1987 from the Dallastown Area School District High School, where she taught English for many years and prior to that had taught at Donegal High School in Mt. Joy and in the Everett PA High School.

She was a member of the York Alliance Church and at one time taught Sunday School at the former York Gospel Center. She also was a leader of bible study groups at various locations over the years. She also was active in the Prison Ministry at the York County Prison.

Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Heather Miller of York and Jennifer Trout and her husband Don of Seven Valleys; grandchildren, Luke Miller, Emma Miller, Sally Trout, Lydia Trout, J. Mitch Muir and Jacob M. Muir; and great granddaughters, Evelyn Miller and Charlotte Miller. She was predeceased by a son, John Matthew "Matt" Muir,

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall of the York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road, York with Pastor Tim Shuey officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. Due to COVID-19 requirements masks are required. Graveside services will follow at approximately 3:30 PM in Christ UM Cemetery, Jacobus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
