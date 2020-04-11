|
|
Doris M (Barnhart) Paules, 91, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was the widow of Clair E. Paules. Born on September 2, 1928 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of John R. and Barbara Ruth (Rider) Barnhart.
Doris graduated from Red Lion Area High School. She worked in the tobacco industry, having retired from the HL Neff Cigar Company as their shipping clerk. She was a member of the Adamsville United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed crafting, her home in Delaware, her love of her grandchildren/great grandchildren and her many dogs.
Doris is survived by a son, Stephen C. Paules (Cathy); two daughters, Connie S. King (Harry) and Kandy L. Paules-Sowards and her beloved dog, CiCi.
She was preceded in depth by two brothers, Francis and Frederick Barnhart; and sister, Romaine Daughtery.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the York County SPCA or the Adamsville United Methodists Church.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020