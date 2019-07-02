Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Strack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Strack


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Strack Obituary
Doris M. Strack

York -

Doris Marie Wentz Strack, age 83 of York, PA, died on June 28, 2019 in her home.

Born June 9, 1936 to the late James I. and Sallie L. Wentz, she is survived by her daughter Susan Howe (Ken), sons Charles Strack and Steven Strack (Jodi) along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She will also be dearly missed by her sisters Helen Pullin, Mary Warner, Sally Ann Wagner, Ruth Lombardi, Pearl Smith (Lloyd), and her brother Jesse Wentz (Louise). She was predeceased by her three brothers Sterling, William, and Donald and her sister Dorothy Keagy.

The family also wants to acknowledge and thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the kindness, care and compassion they extended to Doris and the family over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.