Doris M. Strack
York -
Doris Marie Wentz Strack, age 83 of York, PA, died on June 28, 2019 in her home.
Born June 9, 1936 to the late James I. and Sallie L. Wentz, she is survived by her daughter Susan Howe (Ken), sons Charles Strack and Steven Strack (Jodi) along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She will also be dearly missed by her sisters Helen Pullin, Mary Warner, Sally Ann Wagner, Ruth Lombardi, Pearl Smith (Lloyd), and her brother Jesse Wentz (Louise). She was predeceased by her three brothers Sterling, William, and Donald and her sister Dorothy Keagy.
The family also wants to acknowledge and thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the kindness, care and compassion they extended to Doris and the family over the last few months.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019