Doris March
York - Doris Ruth March, 92, passed away Monday morning May 27, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Robert D. March, Sr.
Born in York on April 18, 1927, Doris was the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Miriam P. (Heffner) Schiding. She was a graduate of West York High School and member of St. Peters Lutheran Church.
She was a homemaker and worked part-time at Forest Hill Card Shop at the old North Mall. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grand-children and spending time with her family.
Mrs. March is survived by three sons, Robert D. March II and wife, Sue of Shiloh, Jeffrey S. March of Marysville and Timothy B. March and wife, Lorrie of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Allison, Tim and Emily; six great grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Brady of San Diego, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her loving companion, John Albright.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 947 N. George St, York with her Pastor, the Rev. Beth A. Schlegal, STS officiating. Visitation will be one half hour prior to service. Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019