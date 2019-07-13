|
Doris Marie Cool
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Doris Marie Cool announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 72. Doris was the beloved wife of the late James Cool. She was preceded in death by her parents Pauline and Sterling Simmons Sr. She is survived by her children: Kim Crawford, Steve (Kathy), Todd (Elizabeth) and stepdaughter Tamara (Darren) Camlin; seven grandchildren: Katie, Erin, Tori, Michael, James, Chloe, and Elijah; as well as her brothers Ron (Dennis) and Sterling Jr (Beverly) and sisters Abby (Tatum) Zang and Ashley Simmons.
Doris loved looking at her hummingbirds, planting flowers and playing poker and bingo. What she loved most of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as an outstanding and loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife, and the truest of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 13, 2019