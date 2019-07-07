|
Doris P. Heyne
Shrewsbury - Doris P. Heyne, 95, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on Fri., July 5, 2019. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Sadie (Kline) Gross and wife of the late Robert W. Heyne, Sr., who passed away in 2010.
She is survived by her son Robert W. Heyne and his wife Deborah; grandson Derek A. Heyne and his wife Kathyrn and great-grandson Jacob A. Heyne. Doris was preceded in death by two brothers John and Luther Gross and a sister Phyllis Hess.
She was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. Doris loved her family and friends, enjoyed painting ceramics, traveling and babysitting her grandson.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a service at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul United Church of Christ; 161 South Main St., Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Interment will follow at Joseph Giesey Memorial Cemetery. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family with services. Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019