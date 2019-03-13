|
Doris R. Kline
York - Doris R. Kline passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 95 at her residence. Born January 23, 1924 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Emma V. (Abel) Smith of Wrightsville. She was the widow of the late WWII Veteran and Scout Leader George F. Kline, who passed away in 1998. She had one sister the late Rachel Wolf.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Smith of Wrightsville and Scott Dellinger of York, and step-daughter Susan Smith, and her husband Garry. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Daniel Smith of York, Ashley Nicholson, and her husband Craig of York, Chris Flocco of South Carolina, 6 great-grandchildren, Taylor Ann Kotchish, Parker Smith, Kathryn Kotchish, Hudson Smith, Audrey Nicholson, Reagan Nicholson, one step-granddaughter Katie Nguyen, and her husband Frankie, and two step-great-grandchildren Christian Nguyen and Preston Nguyen.
Doris graduated from Wrightsville High School in 1942 and ended her 40 year career as an executive secretary and head librarian at York International (Johnson Controls).
Her many member affiliations include Bethany United Methodist Church of York, AARP, German American Society "Alpenrose", Stand Capitol Center, American Business Women's Association for 33 years. Her life membership positions in the Ladies Auxiliary of Military Order of the Purple Heart and Ladies Auxiliary 94th Division of WWII were very special to her.
Doris' pride and passions included cooking, gardening, and various arts and crafts. Above all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Doris' life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am from Bethany United Methodist Church, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York with the Reverend Wayne Heberling officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. Viewings for Doris will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's memory may be made to SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or ForSight Vision, 1380 Spahn Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019