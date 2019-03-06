Services
YORK - Doris (Johnson) Rodgers, 82, of West Manchester Township, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul L. Rodgers, Jr.

Mrs. Rodgers was born in Clearfield, PA on September 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert and Viola (Roos) Johnson. She retired from the Red Lion School District, where she was an elementary school teacher for 35 years.

Mrs. Rodgers was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in York.

Mrs. Rodgers leaves a son, Timothy P. Rodgers and his wife Jennifer of York, two grandchildren, Ciara E. Talley and Victoria R. Medina; a great granddaughter, Mia R. Medina; and three sisters, Dolly Dunzik, Donna Stover, and Diana Connelly. A grandson, Dustin W. Rodgers, had preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408

Services will be private with a private burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
