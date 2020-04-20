|
Doris S. Fries
York - Doris S. (Roan) Fries, 84, of York, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Rollin L. Fries who died on January 6, 2006.
Doris was born November 14, 1935, in Williamsport, PA and was the daughter of the late Dean and Lillian (Rougeux) Roan.
She graduated in 1954 from Williamsport High School in Williamsport, PA. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Emigsville, PA.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Lori Frysinger and her husband Dan of York, Lynne Olinger and her husband Randy of Hanover; her son, Steve Fries and his wife Missy of West York; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Lynch and her brother, Robert Roan.
A celebration of life service will be webcast on Thursday, April 23, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. from the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. To join the service please visit the streaming address www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1455961. Burial will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be her pastor Reverend Richard Bowers.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3241 North George Street, Emigsville, Pa., 17318.
To share memories of Doris please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020