|
|
Doris Schmidt
YORK - Doris Marie (Kundratic) Schmidt, 80, formerly of Cross Roads, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Autumn House West in York. She was the wife of the late Karl G. Schmidt, Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10-11 am on Thursday, at the funeral home. Her pastor, The Reverend James B. Schuler will be officiating at the service. Burial will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery in York.
Doris was born in Angels, Wayne County, PA on October 14, 1938, the daughter of the late Adam and Ella (Frick) Kundratic. She retired as a machinist for Primex in Red Lion. Prior to that she worked for the US Postal Service.
Doris was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Felton. She graduated from Patterson Park High School in Baltimore and attended York County Vo-Tech School to learn to become a machinist. She enjoyed travel and cruises as well as collecting both dolls and angels. She enjoyed gardening and along with her husband had "his and hers" gardens. She also loved coffee, sweets, shopping, country and gospel music, and gazing at fluffy clouds.
Doris leaves two sons, Robert A. Schmidt and his wife Janice of Spring Grove and Thomas E. Schmidt and his wife Sherry of Tennessee; a daughter, Diane Greely of Delaware; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, James Kundratic and his wife Mary Lou of Maryland. She was preceded in death by a son, Karl G. Schmidt, Jr. and a son-in-law, Roger Greely.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure HHT, PO. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111 www.CureHHT.org Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019