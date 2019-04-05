|
|
Doris Trone
York -
Doris (Dart) Trone, 91, entered into rest on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ronald D. Trone.
A viewing will be 9-10 am Monday April 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am. with the Rev. Jonathan Sawicki officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Doris is survived by three children: Michael E. Trone, Lisa Beth Inners and David A. Trone of York, 10 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019