|
|
Doris V. Miller
York - Doris V. (Striebig) Miller, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services at Kingston Court York, Pa . She was the wife of the late Llewellyn B.F. Miller, to whom she was married for 63 years before his passing in 2017.
Born on July 13, 1936 in York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Markey) Striebig. Doris loved planting flowers and was known to have the best flower garden in her neighborhood. She would plant a large variety because she loved all flowers. While Doris worked at several businesses over the years including AutoKraft Box Corporation, she most recently worked for Miller's Meats located in the Central Market York. She became friends with many of her coworkers and customers (who still ask about her years after she retired) and always enjoyed her time there. She was also a member of the New Fairview Church of the Brethren.
Doris is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Miller of York; two grandchildren, Alexandra Pratt and husband, Andy of Williamsburg, VA and Zachary Gaver of Virginia Beach, VA, and a son-in-law, Michael Gaver of Virginia Beach. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce C. Gaver and a brother, Raymond Striebig.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Wayne Hartman. A visitation will be from 2-3 PM, at the funeral chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare for their dedication, kindness, and care of Doris throughout her three years at their facility. She was well loved by many of the staff. Any memorial contributions can be made to the , In Memory of Doris Miller, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019