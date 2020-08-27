Doris Werner
Spring Grove - Doris M. (Thoman) Werner, age 83, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore MD. She was the loving wife of the late Dale E. Werner; they shared over 36 years of marriage.
Doris was born in Glen Rock on November 30, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Murrel Thoman and Jennie (Smith) Thoman. She graduated from Susquehannock High School and worked as a bank manager for many years prior to retiring. She was a longtime active member of Greenmount United Methodist Church in Glen Rock; where she served as choir director, organist, pianist, children's music director and as youth group leader. She was also a member of the UM Women's Group, the Ad Council and the Worship Committee.
Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a caregiver to all of the elderly family members. Her home was the family hub for all holiday gatherings and she always had room at her table for an extra guest.
She is survived by her children Jennifer Hartlaub of Felton and Joe Bennett of Manchester, Carla Leggett and husband Mel of Mobile AL, Connie Friedland and husband Philip of Boca Raton FL, Becky Wile and husband Larry of Leola PA, Larry Werner of Spring Grove, Nora Dacheux and husband Joe of York; 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ned Thoman and was predeceased by her foster brother George E. "Junior" Smith.
An outdoor funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Rd, Glen Rock, PA 17327 with Pastor Tim Parker officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in the church cemetery. An outdoor visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Due to COVID19 guidelines, please wear face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Greenmount United Methodist Church.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com