Dorlin Brant
York - Dorlin E. Brant, age 72, passed away on May 16, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Jane L. (Schmidt) Brant.
Dorlin was born in Somerset on November 11, 1946 and was the son of the late Earl and Louis (Kimmel) Brant. He graduated from Central York High School Class of 1967. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force before being honorably discharged. Dorlin then worked as a machinist for Caterpillar Inc. He was also a member of the Living Word Community Church.
In addition to his wife Jane, Dorlin is survived by his sons Michael Brant and wife Sarah of Dover, and Matthew Brant of Dallas TX; his daughter Amanda Berkheimer and husband Brian of Thomasville; and his grandchildren Elizabeth, Timothy, John, Olivia, Caroline, and Rebecca. He is also survived by his brother Dwayne "Skip" Brant; and his sisters Diane Weiss, and Debby Brant.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorlin's memory can be made to Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019