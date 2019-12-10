|
Dorothea M. Saulisbury
Manchester - Dorothea M. "Dot" Saulisbury, 72, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born in York on January 31, 1947, Dot was the daughter of the late Wells Albert Wintermyers and Gladys Ilene Pressell. She was a home healthcare giver. She had worked for ShadowFax and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Adrian Boxley officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Saulisbury is survived by four children, Barbara Chance, Randolph Saulisbury, Jr (Rana), Felicia Saulisbury and Lavonda Stephens (Darryl) all of York; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; one sister, Raejeanne DeShields (Joe); one brother, Dale Hughes (Betty) all of York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters and seven brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019