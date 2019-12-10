Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Saulisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea M. Saulisbury


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea M. Saulisbury Obituary
Dorothea M. Saulisbury

Manchester - Dorothea M. "Dot" Saulisbury, 72, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.

Born in York on January 31, 1947, Dot was the daughter of the late Wells Albert Wintermyers and Gladys Ilene Pressell. She was a home healthcare giver. She had worked for ShadowFax and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.

The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Adrian Boxley officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Mrs. Saulisbury is survived by four children, Barbara Chance, Randolph Saulisbury, Jr (Rana), Felicia Saulisbury and Lavonda Stephens (Darryl) all of York; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; one sister, Raejeanne DeShields (Joe); one brother, Dale Hughes (Betty) all of York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters and seven brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -