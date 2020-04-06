|
Dorothea M. Shaw
Stewartstown - Dorothea M. Shaw, 93, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Wright Bowers (Bud) Shaw, Jr. who passed away in 2004.
Known to her friends and family as Dot, both she and Bud were born and lived their entire lives in Stewartstown. She was a daughter of the late George F. and Emily V. (Veach) Hiltz. Dot was a bank teller with the former Dauphin Deposit Bank, now M&T Bank for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1991. She was a lifelong member of the Stewartstown United Methodist Church and enjoyed golf, bowling and playing cards with her friends.
Dot is survived by her three children Patricia E. "Pat" Shaw, David W. Shaw and wife Jo Carol Fink, and Donald E. Shaw and wife Linda; one grandson Adam W. Shaw and companion Jennifer Chen and former daughter-in-law Christine Shaw. She was preceded in death by five siblings.
A Celebration of Dot's life will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.
The Shaw Family wants to extend a special thanks to Deannie Taylor King and her staff who provided invaluable support to the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, c/o the Elevator Fund, 26 S. Main St. Stewartstown, PA 17363 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020