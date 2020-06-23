Dorothea Mae LunsfordYork - Dorothea Mae Lunsford, 95, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.Born in York on November 6, 1924, Dorothea was the daughter of the late Latimer A. and Bessie Mae (Grim) Gohn. She was a member of Bethany U.M. Church and was a 1943 graduate of Central York High School.There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Heberlig officiating. Those planning to attend the service should meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.Mrs. Lunsford is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Scott and husband, Rodney of York; grandchildren, Keith L. Scott, Kathy A. Harshall, and Nichole Knisley; great grandchildren, Emma M. Harshall, Avery E. Harshall Logan McHenry, Delainy McHenry, and Justin Spangler. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Lunsford.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany U.M. Church, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403.