Dorothea Mae Lunsford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea Mae Lunsford

York - Dorothea Mae Lunsford, 95, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.

Born in York on November 6, 1924, Dorothea was the daughter of the late Latimer A. and Bessie Mae (Grim) Gohn. She was a member of Bethany U.M. Church and was a 1943 graduate of Central York High School.

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Heberlig officiating. Those planning to attend the service should meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Lunsford is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Scott and husband, Rodney of York; grandchildren, Keith L. Scott, Kathy A. Harshall, and Nichole Knisley; great grandchildren, Emma M. Harshall, Avery E. Harshall Logan McHenry, Delainy McHenry, and Justin Spangler. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Lunsford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany U.M. Church, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved