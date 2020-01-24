|
Dorothea Wood-Thomas Gallagher
York - Dorothea A. Wood-Thomas Gallagher passed away in her sleep on January 23rd, 2020 after a short hospital stay.
Born in 1926 in Watertown, New York, Dorothea was a strong, resilient, and loving woman who grew up in the depression in Northern New York near the Canadian border. She fell in love with and married Gilles C. Wood-Thomas in May 1947. She worked for the New York Telephone Co., the National Bank of Northern New York, and Key Bank before retiring in Jan 1989. Dorothea was an avid gardener, a lover of nature, and enjoyed travelling.
After losing her husband of 52 years, she married J. Richard Gallagher in 2008. They spent 8 years together before Richard died in Jan 2017.
She leaves behind five children: Sandra Sourbier and her husband Bill (Roxboro, NC), Craig Wood-Thomas and his wife Karen (Deltona, FL), Patricia Huber and her husband Jack (York, PA), Suzanne Wood-Thomas (York, PA), and Bryan Wood-Thomas and his wife Carleen (McLean, VA), as well as 7 grandchildren: Scott Eden (York, PA), Nicole Chalk (Roxboro, NC), Justin Davis (Austin, TX), Clay Wood-Thomas (Fairfax, VA), Alexander Wood-Thomas (San Francisco, CA), Devon Wood-Thomas (Princeton Univ.), and Ethan Wood-Thomas (Cornell Univ).
Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 219 South Beaver Street, York, PA on Monday, 27 January 2020. The service and mass will begin at 11 am with a viewing to begin at 10 am. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020