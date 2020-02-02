|
Dorothy A. Jenkins
York - Dorothy A. Jenkins, 96, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry Jenkins and the daughter of the late Emory and Serena (Tome) Ehrhart. She was a graduate of Red Lion High School, went on to work as a secretary for W.J. Neff & Company, Red Lion for 12 years, and worked for what is now Wells Fargo Bank for 25 years. After retirement, Dorothy volunteered at the York Hospital for 15 years.
She is survived by two step daughters Virginia M. Costabile and Harriet A. Jenkins both of York; 4 step grandchildren; 11 step great- grandchildren; great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Mildred T. Erhart and a nephew.
There will be a viewing on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, any donations in her memory may be made to: Prospect United Methodist Church, 8 Orchard Road, New Park, PA 17352 or to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020