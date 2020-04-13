|
|
Dorothy A. Mann
YORK - Dorothy A. (Kerringan) Mann, 87, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of John A. Mann with whom they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 28th.
Mrs. Mann was born in York on October 6, 1932, daughter of the late John W. and Dorothy G. (Baker) Kerrigan.
In addition to her husband, survivors include, a son, Robert M. Mann of York, three daughters, Lindy S. Mann of Hanover, Julie K. Freed of York and Donna L. Grove of Dover; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Leroy E. Kerrigan of York and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Trina R. Strickhouser, a sister, Darlene J. Meyers and a brother, Donald L. Kerrigan.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020