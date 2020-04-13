Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Mann


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Mann Obituary
Dorothy A. Mann

YORK - Dorothy A. (Kerringan) Mann, 87, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of John A. Mann with whom they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 28th.

Mrs. Mann was born in York on October 6, 1932, daughter of the late John W. and Dorothy G. (Baker) Kerrigan.

In addition to her husband, survivors include, a son, Robert M. Mann of York, three daughters, Lindy S. Mann of Hanover, Julie K. Freed of York and Donna L. Grove of Dover; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Leroy E. Kerrigan of York and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Trina R. Strickhouser, a sister, Darlene J. Meyers and a brother, Donald L. Kerrigan.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -