Dorothy Ann Matthews
York - Dorothy Ann Matthews, born Dorothy Ann Cook, was raised in Stratford, Connecticut. Her father, Austin Cook, a graduate of Yale, worked for General Electric. Her mother, Edith, a holder of dual Masters degrees, was an educator. Dorothy studied at Ringling School of Art, and then Wooster College. Dorothy Ann married Stan McComas after graduating from college. The marriage produced two children; Megan McComas, later Megan Graham, of York, and Don McComas, of Bergen County, New Jersey.
Dorothy settled in York with her children and worked as a teacher in the York City School District. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, and sang soprano in the choir there for over thirty-five years. As an artist, she was also active in the York Art Society, where she met her second husband, Leslie Matthew. Dorothy was a painter, sculptor, and poet. She also did pastel drawings, engravings, calligraphy and Chinese brush painting.
Dorothy and Les were married in 1975, at First Presbyterian Church. Dorothy and Les sang in the choir together for over twenty years. Les had kept up friendships after the passing of his first wife, and was able to introduce Ann to friends in England and Ireland on several trips they made abroad.
She did volunteer work at York Hospital, and was a member of The Little Flock prayer circle. She contributed to a number of charities, and made her property a heaven for birds and small animals.
She kept a gracious home, that served as a nexus for family and friends for many years, and was able to remain in her own home into her nineties.
Dorothy Ann Matthews is survived by her brother, Theodore Cook, of Pittsburgh. Also her son, Don McComas, her daughter-in-law, Jie 'Cici' Qiao McComas, and her grandson, George McComas, all of Bergen County, New Jersey. Also her son-in-law, Walter Graham, of York, and her grandson, Tyler Graham, of Philadelphia.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church of York, on Sunday, May 5th, at 1:00 pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019