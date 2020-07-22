I cared for Dottie at Messiah. She was an absolute joy every single day. Always a kind heart and a calm place to run to. We were lucky enough to consider her family. And blessed just to know her. You should have seen how excited she was to have visitors when the covid ban lifted. She called me to her room at 11:15pm and told me she had the best news and couldnt sleep because she was so excited. That Wednesday she was going to get to see her family. And that Wednesday she called me to her room again right after 11pm to tell me all about it. She was on cloud nine! I asked her if it was hard to see her family leave? She said honey they were laughing and smiling the entire visit and even as they turned to go. I couldnt ask for more. I genuinely cant wait to hug her in heaven someday. I'm so sorry for your loss but wanted to tell you all, you just gained the most protective and beautiful (inside and out) angel♡

Holly Hostetter

Friend