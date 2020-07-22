1/1
Dorothy Biller
1923 - 2020
Dorothy Biller

Dillsburg - Dorothy "Nan" Biller, 96, of Dillsburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg.

Mrs. Biller was born Sunday, September 2, 1923, in Dillsburg, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Jane (Reisinger) Markel.

Faith, family, and friends were of utmost importance in her life. The strong faith she had was shared with all till her last breath. Being in the Bible and prayer were priorities to her, of which many benefited. She was a charter member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Dillsburg.

Mother was independent until age 88. The remaining years she was cared for by family who provided loving help and comfort in their homes. Her last six months were spent at Messiah Lifeways, whose professionalism and personal attention were of highest standard.

She is survived by three sons: Galen (Vicky) FL; Gilbert (Lisa) Dillsburg; Gerald (Cil) Mechanicsburg; daughter-in-law Sally of Camp Hill and two daughters: Jaynie Pontz (Craig) Dauphin; Joyce Morley (George) Mechanicsburg. Her 16 grandchildren are: Gregory, Kimberly, Kristine, Gary, Shannon, Dylan, Cassi, Chester, Joseph, Tanya, Tara, Brett, Chad, Ryan, Erin, LD. The 34 great-grandchildren are: Paige, Savanna, Madison, Derek, Myles, Hannah, MacKenzie, Wyatt, Owen, Kaden, Braxton, Dawson, Elias, Isabella, Abram, Dustin, Caleb, Liatra, Toni, Paul III, Pierce, Tanner, Lako, Winifred, Kiefer, Joseph, Juliana, Grant, Cody, Colton, Logan, Braylen, Maddyson, Sophia, and one great-great-grandchild Dakota. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lako and son Gary.

Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her church, 154 Chestnut Grove Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019, with her pastor Wes Gunther officiating. Viewing will be held 9:30 am-10:30 am with a memorial service to follow. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church at the above address.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Cedar Hill Baptist Church
AUG
1
Memorial service
Cedar Hill Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I cared for Dottie at Messiah. She was an absolute joy every single day. Always a kind heart and a calm place to run to. We were lucky enough to consider her family. And blessed just to know her. You should have seen how excited she was to have visitors when the covid ban lifted. She called me to her room at 11:15pm and told me she had the best news and couldnt sleep because she was so excited. That Wednesday she was going to get to see her family. And that Wednesday she called me to her room again right after 11pm to tell me all about it. She was on cloud nine! I asked her if it was hard to see her family leave? She said honey they were laughing and smiling the entire visit and even as they turned to go. I couldnt ask for more. I genuinely cant wait to hug her in heaven someday. I'm so sorry for your loss but wanted to tell you all, you just gained the most protective and beautiful (inside and out) angel♡
Holly Hostetter
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Dots passing. She was such a sweet lady. May you find peace and joy with all the good memories. Thoughts and prayers for all.
Janice Smith
Family
July 23, 2020
What a great lady that exuded the love and joy of Christ. It was a pleasure to serve with her and her family during the early 90’s. Our prayers are with the family. Pastor Chris & Janet Gregas
2 Cor. 5:6-9
Chris Gregas
Friend
July 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your mother-grandmother's passing. Healing thoughts and prayers are being sent to her family.
Carmen Brillhart
Friend
