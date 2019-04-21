Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Rock - Dorothy Bloom, 89, of Glen Rock passed away on April 19th, at Rest Haven in York, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Ray Bloom.

Born to Stanley Paul and Lottie Mae (Boring) Kava, Dorothy was the youngest of 7 children. She was a CNA at Rest Haven for 22 years. Dorothy loved her family and friends dearly.

Dorothy is survived by her four children Dixie Jennings and her husband Bob, Larry Bloom and his wife Sue, Daniel Bloom and his wife Kathy, and Connie Honeycutt and her husband Charles; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.

A time of visitation and remembrance will occur on Monday April 22, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 from 6PM until 8PM. A funeral service will occur on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with Rev. Steven A. Schmuck officiating services. Interment will follow at the New Freedom Cemetery.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
