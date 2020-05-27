|
|
Dorothy C. Swartz
DOVER - Dorothy C. (Mann) Swartz, 78, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UPMC-Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 20, 1942 in York, she was a daughter of the late Anthony J. Mann Jr., and the late Doris V. (Ditzler) Mann.
She was employed with Coyne Textile Services for 28 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Swartz is survived by two sons, Robert Swartz of York and Kenneth Kraft of Lancaster; one daughter, Lisa DelValle-Mendieta of York; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Anthony Mann III of Dover, John Mann of Idaho and Bob Mann of Dover; one sister, Doris Simmons of Dover and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah M. Blosser; one brother, Michael Mann and two sisters, Mary Jordan and Catherine Campbell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020