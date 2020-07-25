1/1
Dorothy C. Witmer
Dorothy C. Witmer

Dover - Dorothy C. Witmer, 89, entered into rest at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at ManorCare North. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Witmer.

Born February 14, 1931 in York Township, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elvier (Kohler) Leiphart.

Dorothy graduated from Hellam High School in 1948 and was a homemaker. She had also worked for Murphy's at the North Mall many years ago.

Dorothy was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking.

Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Linda Taylor, wife of the late Michael, of Surprise, AZ, Marie Stewart and husband, Denny of Springfield, VA, Judy Hildebrand and husband, Donald, Sr. of Dover and Sonia Henney of Dover; two sons, Warren Witmer and wife, Sharon of Dover and Wayne Witmer and wife, Sue of Lititz; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Eva Crawford and Norma Doll; and a brother, Donald Leiphart. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Hildebrand; a great granddaughter, Natalie Wettstein; a sister, Anna Mae Sechrist; and a brother, Raymond Leiphart, Jr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Mount Rose Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at the cemetery's entrance at 11:15 a.m. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, those who plan on attending are required to wear a mask. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 4190 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mount Rose Cemetery.
