Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- Brandywine Location
932 Church Rd.
York, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- Brandywine Location
932 Church Rd.
York, PA
Dorothy Crumbling


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Crumbling

YORK - Dorothy V. (Fogle) Crumbling, 89, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Artis Senior Living in Lemoyne. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Crumbling.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on November 16, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses- Brandywine Location, 932 Church Rd. York, PA 17404, with a visitation from 1:30-2 p.m. Mark Cercy will be leading the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting with the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Crumbling was born on February 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Lester and Carrie (Ashbaugh) Fogle.

Mrs. Crumbling was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Brandywine Congregation. Her hobbies included, needle point and word search puzzles and tending to her flowers garden.

Mrs. Crumbling leaves two sons, Bill Crumbling of Manchester and Dave Crumbling of York; a daughter, Karen Roher and her husband, Don of Martinsburg, WV; two grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Brandywine Congregation, 932 Church Rd., York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
