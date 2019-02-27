Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
The Parkwood Cemetery
Seven Valleys - Dorothy E. Bailey, 87 went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late George T.P. Bailey, Sr.

Born and raised in Baltimore, MD on June 25, 1931, later moving to Seven Valleys, PA in 1978. She was the daughter of the late Walter James Paul, II and Hellen Emma Cullam and Patrick Herbert Cullam.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1st at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with the Rev. Darrell Wireman officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 1st, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at The Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21234.

Dorothy was a stay at home mom for many years who would sometimes volunteer at her children's grade school. Over the years she enjoyed staying at home watching movies, listening to music and reading her bible. Dorothy also enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing stories with them. She was known for always saying, "Don't do anything I wouldn't do" and "God Bless you."

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children, the late George T.P. Bailey, Jr., Beverly E. Turner and her late husband Dave Turner, Thomas E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Kathy Bailey, Lindy L. Gessner and her husband Michael Gessner, Sr., Patricia A. Elick and her husband Guy Elick, Randy E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Susan M. Bailey, Cindy L. Ambriz and her husband Art Ambriz, and Gregory P. Bailey, Sr. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy's family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory be made to Shrewsbury Resident Council, Attn: Alexis, 200 Luther Rd., Shrewsbury, PA 17361.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
