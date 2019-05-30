|
|
Dorothy E. Knarr
York - Dorothy E. Knarr, 65 of York passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Senior Commons.
She was the wife of Malcolm R. Knarr. They were married for 16 years.
Dorothy was born in York on April 19, 1954. Daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorothy A. (Seifert) Witmyer.
She retired from the Brunswick at Longstown. She attended King James Bible Church. She enjoyed spending the holidays with her family and loved going to the Jersey shore.
The viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy is also survived by two sons; Matthew Boas and Steven Boas, both of York. Three sisters; Donna E. Bletner of Knoxville, TN, Trena A. Landis and Linda J. Walker, both of York. A brother, Robert A. Witmyer of York. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Boas and a brother, Charles E. Witmyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019