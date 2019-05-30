Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Knarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Knarr


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy E. Knarr Obituary
Dorothy E. Knarr

York - Dorothy E. Knarr, 65 of York passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Senior Commons.

She was the wife of Malcolm R. Knarr. They were married for 16 years.

Dorothy was born in York on April 19, 1954. Daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorothy A. (Seifert) Witmyer.

She retired from the Brunswick at Longstown. She attended King James Bible Church. She enjoyed spending the holidays with her family and loved going to the Jersey shore.

The viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Dorothy is also survived by two sons; Matthew Boas and Steven Boas, both of York. Three sisters; Donna E. Bletner of Knoxville, TN, Trena A. Landis and Linda J. Walker, both of York. A brother, Robert A. Witmyer of York. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Boas and a brother, Charles E. Witmyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now