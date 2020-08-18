Dorothy E. WilliamsYork - Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Dorothy is the daughter of the late Catherine Viola Johnson Day and the late Pearlie Asbury Haymond. Dorothy passed away with her family by her side. Throughout her illness she remained strong and brave. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Ray Williams and their four daughters, Carrie, Cynthia and Mary Williams; Lorraine Glover and her husband Kevin Glover. Her son, Gregory Williams, precedes her in passing.In her youth Dorothy attended the Smallwood School and enjoyed playing basketball and attending dances at the Odd Fellows Hall. For many years she worked as an LPN at Pleasant Acres, caring for sick patients. She retired from Danskin after 20 years. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and hosting her family for holiday meals. Some of her favorite things to do were watching cooking shows and shopping from QVC. She was an avid reader and self taught historian.Her immediate family includes her grandson Edward Williams, granddaughters Melanie Charles and her husband Timothy, Melinda Weedon, Nicolette Ehrie and her husband, David. Her brothers Larry 'Chic' Day and his wife Sondra; Fletcher and Ernest Day and wife Kathy, a sister Doris Payne, a niece Darlene Herrera and her sister-in-law Suzanne Skennonto. Her great grandchildren include Jairee Pinkney, D'ajah Williams and Danai Kirkland. Her brothers John Skennonto and Eddie Day also preceded her in passing.Graveside services will be at 12:00 noon Friday August 21, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. The family will be hosting visitors on Friday, August 21st from 2-5 PM, at 1042 Village Way York, PA 17404.Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family, extended family and friends.May our angel rest in heavenly peace.