Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019

2:00 PM
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Dorothy Elaine Cantu


1943 - 2019
Dorothy Elaine Cantu Obituary
Dorothy Elaine Cantu

York, PA - Dorothy Elaine (Holler) Cantu, 76 of York, PA died at York Hospital on September 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Cantu.

Born July 13, 1943 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Avril A. Holler and the late Evelyn J. (Bluste) Holler Hershey.

Dorothy was a 1962 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She enjoyed Tole painting and was a former officer and member of the Local TOPS Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Deneen E. Jennings and her husband David of York, a son, Joseph N. Cantu, two granddaughters, Aurora Cantu and Indira Cantu and a brother, Carl H. Kee and his wife Pat.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the

Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA with the Rev. Dr. W. Andrew Grahe officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
