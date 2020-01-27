|
Dorothy F. Crawford
Dover - Dorothy F. Crawford, 89, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Country Meadows in Shiloh. She was the loving wife of the late James W. Crawford, who passed away in 2013. Before his passing, Dorothy and James had celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Born February 12, 1930 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. and Esther V. (Flinchbaugh) Burger.
She was a long time member of Quickel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zions View. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, walking, attending family events and visiting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Throughout her entire life she was completely devoted to her faith in Jesus Christ and just as devoted to her husband, Jim, through their 65 years of marriage and missed him deeply during the past seven years without him.
Dorothy was also an extremely loving and caring mother to her sons and their wives and relished each new birth and marriage as the grandchildren and great grandchildren grew up.
Dorothy is survived by five sons, Larry Crawford and wife, Connie of Cary, NC, Rodney Crawford and wife, Linda of York, Danny Crawford and wife, Laurie of Crofton, MD, Randy Crawford and wife, Cindy of Shippensburg and Rev. Stacy Crawford and wife, Lisa of Hollidaysburg; 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Jacoby of York; and a nephew, Terry Sipe and wife, Linda of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Crawford; her sister, Betty Sipe and husband, Bob; her brother, Carroll Burger and wife, Ruth and a brother Harold, who died in infancy; and two grandsons, Michael Crawford and Reilly Adams.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Quickel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 60 Canal Road Ext., York, PA 17404. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Roy Herben Stetler, IV and her son, the Rev. Stacy Crawford.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020