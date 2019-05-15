Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
Dover - Dorothy Helen (Stambaugh) Bupp, 96, entered rest and reunited with her husband of 66 years on May 12, 2019. "Dottie" was born July 17, 1922 on the second floor of the family's farm house outside of Admire, PA. Dot was constantly proud of being a farm girl. She attended Julius' school one mile each way on foot till the 8th grade. She married John Bupp who she met at Ed Linebaugh's store in Admire. They wedded in April of 1944 after which John, who was then in the Army, was sent to the Pacific theater during WWII.

Dorothy worked for numerous years at Jason's of York as a buttonhole machine operator. Afterward at a York Post Office substation where she was engaged filling envelopes with fliers and ads. Throughout those years, she provided care

for three grandchildren, Robert, Kristen and Sherry.

During her retired years, Dot learned to play the organ, worked with ceramics, jewelry painting-by-the-numbers, game shows on TV and supporting her son's chaplaincy at the York County Prison. Over the years, she and John had three poodles which were treated and adored as family by Dot and John.

Of her 10 siblings, she is survived by one sister, Mildred; her son, Ronald, daughter in law, Carolyn; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend James Crosley officiating. A viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, honorariums can be sent to Providence Place of Dover, 3377 Fox Run Road, Dover, PA 17315 in her name.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2019
