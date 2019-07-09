Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
397 Tyler Run Road
York, PA
Dorothy Hay Suder


1919 - 2019
Dorothy Hay Suder Obituary
Dorothy Hay Suder

York - Dorothy Hay Suder, age 100, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at the Skilled Nursing Center at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. Daughter of the late Walter E. and Anna P. (McLuckie), she was born at her parent's home on May 9, 1919, in Berlin (Somerset County).

Music was always an avocation and she played the organ at her church, beginning at age 12. Concurrently, she also gave private piano lessons. Widowed at the age of 24, and mother of two children, she pursued a lifetime banking career of 51 years.

She began as a teller and completed her tenure as Executive VP of Philson National Bank in Berlin. Following her retirement, she served for 10 years as a bank director.

She loved being with her family, dining out, cooking, playing cards, attending antique car meets and taking trips on the Glidden Tours, shopping and traveling. She was member of Order of the Eastern Star, Trinity Chapter No. 138 (Somerset, PA), and former member of National Association of Bank Women and life member of the Antique Automobile Association of America, Western PA Chapter. She lived a long and full life.

Dorothy was married to Homer K. Croner, Jr (deceased 1943). In 1946, she married Ernest E. Suder with a loving marriage of 62 years. Surviving is a daughter, Sara C. (Eldred) Atkinson, York; 5 grandchildren: Jaynanne DeWire, Milton, Douglas Atkinson, Noblesville, IN, Walter (Jaime) Croner, Lewisburg, Amy (Paul) Hester, Lancaster, Michael Croner, Berlin; 5 great-grandchildren; Kelly, Daniel and Michael Hester, Dylan Croner and Evelyn and Carter Atkinson. She was predeceased by her husbands, Homer K. Croner, Jr. and Ernest E. Suder (2008), her son, Ronald Croner (2010) and brother, Paul E. Hay (1993).

A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, with Pastor Dale Parker and Chaplain Gustaf "Hank" Steinhilber officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. .

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019
