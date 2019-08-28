|
Dorothy Hevener
Hellam - Dorothy Louise (Painter) Hevener, age 72, passed away at home with her family by her side on August 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of Douglas C. Hevener; together they shared over 37 years of marriage.
Dottie was born in Lancaster on May 4, 1947 and was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Painter. She graduated from McCaskey High School class of 1965. Dottie was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved her family and cherished her time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Douglas; she is survived by her children Derrick Hevener, Kimberly Roschel, Keven Hevener, Scott Roschel, Auston Hevener and Ashley Roscher. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and her sisters Joy, Sharon and Lovey.
Dottie loved decorating, flea markets and collecting antiques. Upon retirement, Doug and Dottie owned and operated an antique, decoy and craft shop called The Quaker Connection on the Outer Banks.
We feel blessed to have had her as a wife and mother. She was an example of how to live our lives by her unconditional love and giving to others.
Following cremation, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17604 and/or any animal shelter of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019