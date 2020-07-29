Dorothy I. BaumYork - Dorothy I. Baum, age 97, of York, died at 7:20 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late John B. Baum.Born February 9, 1923 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late Karl K. and Vella M. (Brubaker) Kochenour. She retired from Sheffer's Beer Distributor after 20 years of employment, and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since age 7. She was also a member of Optimist Club of East York and, after being widowed, enjoyed attending functions with the Surviving Spouses Organization. She will be fondly remembered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a Girl Scout Leader.Mrs. Baum is survived by a daughter, Martha (Magor) Weller, and her husband Thom, of York; a step daughter, Cynthia Berkey, of New Jersey; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Douglas B. Baum; a daughter, Beverly R. Diehl; a half brother, Karl K. Kochenour; and her son-in-law, John L. Magor.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Tanya Brubaker, officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service. Private burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery will precede the funeral service.Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 37 N. Broad Street, York, PA 17403; or Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402.