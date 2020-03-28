|
Dorothy I. Gallatin
Dover - Dorothy Irene (Crawford) Gallatin, 79, formerly of Ruskin, Fl until 2017, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.
Services are private at the convenience of the family due to the surrounding COVID-19 circumstances. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on May 25, 1940 in Paradise Twp., she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Crawford of Dallastown and Arlene I. (Crowl Crawford) Gill of Finksburg MD. Dorothy was employed at GE Sylvania for many years until her retirement.
Ms. Gallatin was a member of Emmanuel UCC in Abbottstown. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing and traveling.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Andrew Spangler of East Berlin; three daughters, Bonnie Trott of Dover, Connie Harris and her husband, Laithe of Manchester and Melinda "Lynn" Granger and her husband, Jeffrey of Mamou, LA; nine grandchildren, Tabatha Musso and her husband, Frank, Ralph Bartram, Jr. and his wife, Renee, Rhonda Harris, Carissa Rhineir and her husband, Joe, Amber Spangler, Lilyana Spangler, Mandy Granger, George Granger and his wife, Destanie, and Desiree Manuel and her husband, Joshua; 11 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; sister, Rosetta Plank and her husband, Burnell of Abbottstown; and aunt, Audrey Hake of Dover. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold E. Crawford and Frank Gill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020